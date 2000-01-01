Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a company belonging to the United States healthcare sector. It acquires, develops and leases healthcare properties to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, physician group practice clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty hospitals. The company also alternatively invests in life science facilities, assisted living and independent senior living facilities.Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focusses its investments on healthcare facilities such as hospitals, medical office buildings and diagnostic facilities located in the United States.