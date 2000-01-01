Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DOC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DOC
- Market Cap$3.471bn
- SymbolNYSE:DOC
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
- Currency
- ISINUS71943U1043
Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focusses its investments on healthcare facilities such as hospitals, medical office buildings and diagnostic facilities located in the United States.