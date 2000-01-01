Company Profile

Picanol NV is a Belgium-based company that develops, manufactures, and distributes weaving machines, engineered casting solutions, and customized controllers. The company, through Weaving Machines (Picanol), supplies weaving machines to global weaving mills, as well as related services. Picanol also markets accessories via GTP Global Textile Partner. Also, the Picanol Group is involved in other business activities including foundry activities and mechanic finishing activities. The group has production facilities in both Asia and Europe.