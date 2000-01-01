PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:2328)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2328

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2328

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2328
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000593

Company Profile

As China’s largest nonlife insurer, PICC P&C commands about 33% market share in the country. It was founded by the People’s Bank of China in 1949. The company is a flagship subsidiary of the PICC Group, a state-owned insurance group, which owns 69% of PICC P&C. The company offers a wide range of nonlife insurance products, including auto, commercial property, liability, credit and surety bond, accidents and health, energy and aerospace, and agricultural insurance.PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company in mainland China. Its products and services include motor vehicle insurance, commercial property insurance, homeowners insurance and cargo insurance.

Latest 2328 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .