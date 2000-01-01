PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:2328)
- SymbolSEHK:2328
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- ISINCNE100000593
As China’s largest nonlife insurer, PICC P&C commands about 33% market share in the country. It was founded by the People’s Bank of China in 1949. The company is a flagship subsidiary of the PICC Group, a state-owned insurance group, which owns 69% of PICC P&C. The company offers a wide range of nonlife insurance products, including auto, commercial property, liability, credit and surety bond, accidents and health, energy and aerospace, and agricultural insurance.PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company in mainland China. Its products and services include motor vehicle insurance, commercial property insurance, homeowners insurance and cargo insurance.