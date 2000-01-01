Company Profile

Pico Far East Holdings Ltd is in brand activation. It promotes brands provides exhibition and event marketing services. Its services include events, exhibitions, visual identity, interior and retail, themed environment, venue management, conference and exhibition management, expo and sports. It has four operating segments namely Exhibition and event services marketing segment which cover marketing related activities, Visual branding experiences segment provide visual identity solutions, Museum, themed environment, interior and retail segment covers museum and interior fit out projects. Conference and show management segment manages conferences and shows. The majority of the revenues are generated from Exhibition and event marketing services segment.