Company Profile

PICO Holdings Inc together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vidler Water Company, acquires and develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico. The company develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.PICO Holdings Inc primarily invests in the water storage business in the United States. Its supplementary occupations include real estate activities and other investments.