PICO Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PICO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PICO
- Market Cap$147.270m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PICO
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINUS6933662057
Company Profile
PICO Holdings Inc together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vidler Water Company, acquires and develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico. The company develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.PICO Holdings Inc primarily invests in the water storage business in the United States. Its supplementary occupations include real estate activities and other investments.