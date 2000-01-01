Company Profile

Picton Property Income Ltd is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust which invests in commercial property across the United Kingdom. It owns a property portfolio consisting of assets invested across the main commercial property sectors: Industrial, Office, Retail and Leisure. The portfolio is invested in the industrial and office sectors and is biased towards London and the South East. Some of the properties include Parkbury Industrial Estate, River Way Industrial Estate, Angel Gate, Stanford House, Tower Wharf and others.Picton Property Income Ltd is an investment management firm. It invests in mix of commercial projects across the United Kingdom. Its properties have tenants in retail trade, financial services, manufacturing and public administration sectors.