Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, formerly Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project located within the Carolina TinSpodumene Belt (''TSB'') and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines.Piedmont Lithium Ltd is an emerging lithium company. The company is focused on the development of its 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina.