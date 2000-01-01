Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PLL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PLL

  • Market CapAUD89.690m
  • SymbolASX:PLL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PLL5

Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Ltd is an emerging lithium company. The company is focused on the development of its 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina.

Latest PLL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .