Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PDM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PDM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PDM

  • Market Cap$2.722bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PDM
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7201902068

Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Latest PDM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .