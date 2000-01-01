Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PIR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PIR

  • Market Cap$29.630m
  • SymbolNYSE:PIR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7202795040

Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports Inc acts as a retailer of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, homeware, gifts and seasonal products. It operates through retail stores and an e-commerce website under the brand Pier 1 Imports.

Latest PIR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .