Pieridae Energy Ltd is engaged in the development of a fully integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to be built in Goldboro, Nova Scotia. It is in the business of developing, producing and processing natural gas, and the production of natural gas liquids (NGL's). The breakdown of the Company's respective lines of business are Upstream and LNG. The upstream segment is comprised predominantly by the petroleum and natural gas production operations and properties acquired from Shell and Ikkuma. The LNG segment contains all activities associated with the development of the Company's proposed LNG facility in Goldboro, Nova Scotia.Pieridae Energy Ltd is an energy infrastructure development company. It focuses on the development of fully integrated energy activities, from upstream production to the sale of LNG.