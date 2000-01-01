Pieridae Energy Ltd (TSX:PEA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PEA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PEA

  • Market CapCAD118.090m
  • SymbolTSX:PEA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7207861021

Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Ltd is an energy infrastructure development company. It focuses on the development of fully integrated energy activities, from upstream production to the sale of LNG.

Latest PEA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .