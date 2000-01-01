Company Profile

Pierre & Vacances is a France-based company engaged in providing holiday residences. The company is engaged in two complementary business lines, tourism and property development segment. It has around 50,000 apartments and houses located in over 300 sites in Europe, and renowned brand names such as Pierre & Vacances, Maeva, Center Parcs, Sunparks and Adagio.