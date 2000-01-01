Pila Pharma AB (OMX:PILA)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PILA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PILA
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:PILA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINSE0015988274
Company Profile
Pila Pharma AB is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is developing a TRPV1 antagonist, XEN-D0501, as a novel type of oral anti-diabetic agent.