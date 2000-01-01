Pila Pharma AB (OMX:PILA)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PILA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PILA

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:PILA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0015988274

Company Profile

Pila Pharma AB is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is developing a TRPV1 antagonist, XEN-D0501, as a novel type of oral anti-diabetic agent.

Latest PILA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .