Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride is the second- largest poultry producer in the U.S. (67% of 2019 sales), the U.K. (21%), and Mexico (12%). The 2019 purchase of Tulip Limited, the U.K.'s largest hog producer, marks the firm's entrance into the pork market, which we expect to represent about 10% of sales. Pilgrim's sells its protein to chain restaurants, food processors, and retail chains, under brand names Pilgrim's, Country Pride, Gold'n Plump, and Just Bare. Channel exposure is split evenly between retail and food service, with the majority of food-service revenue coming from quick-service restaurants. JBS owns 79% of Pilgrim's outstanding shares.Pilgrims Pride Corp engages in processing, marketing, and distribution fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, grocers, distributors and food service operators. It offers chickens as a whole and different cuts.