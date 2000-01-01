Pilot Energy Ltd (ASX:PGY)

APAC company
Company Info - PGY

  • Market CapAUD1.590m
  • SymbolASX:PGY
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PGY8

Company Profile

Pilot Energy Ltd is a junior oil & gas exploration company. It is engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of energy projects globally. Its projects include WA-507-P, WA-503-P, EP416/480, EP437, and WA-481-P.

