Pine Care Group Ltd (SEHK:1989)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1989
Company Info - 1989
- Market CapHKD776.480m
- SymbolSEHK:1989
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG710081095
Company Profile
Pine Care Group Ltd is engaged in provision of elderly home care services. It operates care and attention homes for the elderly in Hong Kong offering residential care services.