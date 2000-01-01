Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.