Company Profile

Pine Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of personal computer (PC) based products. The company operates its business in various segments that include Group's Brand Product; Other brand products; Money lending service; Trading business; and Computer software and hardware and system development. The Group's Brand Product generate maximum revenue for the company. It exports its product to Canada, the United States of America, Asia, and other regions. Its product line consists of video graphics card, consumer electronics products, and other products.