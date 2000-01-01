Pine Trail REIT Unit - Class A (TSX:PINE.UN)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market CapCAD3.520m
- SymbolTSX:PINE.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
- Currency
- ISINCA72288P1062
Pine Trail REIT is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has acquired a medical office building located in Picton, Ontario. Its property is situated on approximately 2.5 acres of land and contains approximately 12,000 square feet of leasable space which is primarily occupied by medical tenants.Pine Trail Capital Trust operates as a capital pool company. The company focuses on the evaluation and identification of one and more businesses and assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction.