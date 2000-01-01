Pinestone Capital Ltd (SEHK:804)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 804

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 804

  • Market CapHKD650.050m
  • SymbolSEHK:804
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7110K1004

Company Profile

Pinestone Capital Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in providing bespoke services including security brokerage, securities-backed lending purpose and placing and underwriting businesses.

Latest 804 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .