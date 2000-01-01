Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1833)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD60.302bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1833
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG711391022

Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of healthcare services and products. It mainly provides medical and wellness services.

