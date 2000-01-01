Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd Class H (SEHK:2318)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2318
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2318
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2318
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000003X6
Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd is a major provider of financial products and services, with a focus on life insurance and property and casualty insurance. Ping An is China's second- largest life and P&C insurer. The company strives for an integrated financial services platform comprising life insurance, P&C insurance, banking, securities and trust, asset management and technology.Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd is engaged in providing financial products and services in the area of life insurance, property and casualty insurance. Its services are insurance, banking and asset management, securities brokerage and others.