Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:231)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 231

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 231

  • Market CapHKD175.640m
  • SymbolSEHK:231
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7115B1211

Company Profile

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in property and financial businesses. Its segments are Property leasing, Right to receive royalty, Trading of goods, Financial service & Property development.

Latest 231 news

