Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PME
- Market Cap$90.120m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PME
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG7114V1023
Company Profile
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in ocean fishing. It harvests a variety of fish species with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and the Arafura Sea of Indonesia.