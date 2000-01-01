Company Profile

Pininfarina Spa is an Italian company engaged in production, development, designing, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicles in Italy, Germany, and China. It offers various services including automotive design, transportation design, architecture and interior design in the fields of residential, hospitality, sport and commercial structures, industrial design, engineering, wind tunnel, sustainable mobility, and exclusive vehicles - restorations.