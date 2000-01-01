Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PNK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PNK
- Market Cap$1.917bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PNK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINUS72348Y1055
Company Profile
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc is a United Stated based company which owns and operates gaming entertainment properties. It also holds an interest in racing license owner and management contract for Retama Park Racetrack.