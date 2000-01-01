Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - PNK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PNK

  • Market Cap$1.917bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PNK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINUS72348Y1055

Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment Inc is a United Stated based company which owns and operates gaming entertainment properties. It also holds an interest in racing license owner and management contract for Retama Park Racetrack.

Latest PNK news

