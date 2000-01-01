Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PNFP)
North American company
Company Info - PNFP
Market Cap$5.550bn
SymbolNASDAQ:PNFP
IndustryFinancial Services
SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
ISINUS72346Q1040
Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-size businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. Its strategy relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, primarily real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial service provider. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products, and services.