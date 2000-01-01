Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF)
Company Info - PF
- Market Cap$7.941bn
- SymbolNYSE:PF
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINUS72348P1049
Company Profile
Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets and distributes branded food products in North America. Its brands include Armour, Aunt Jemima, Breakfast, Duncan Hines and Vlasic among others.