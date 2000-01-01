Company Profile

Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principle subsidiary is Arizona Public Service. APS is a vertically integrated regulated utility that provides electric service to 1.2 million customers over a 35,000-square-mile service territory in Arizona, including the city of Phoenix. Approximately 35% of power sold comes from the company's 29% interest in the nearly 4-gigawatt Palo Verde nuclear plant. Operated by APS, Palo Verde is the largest nuclear plant in the U.S. APS has invested approximately $675 million in the utility-scale photovoltaic solar plants as part of the AZ Sun Program, resulting in 170 MW of solar capacity owned by APS and over 1,000 MW of contracted solar energy from power purchase agreements.Pinnacle West Capital Corp is an investor owned electric utility holding company based in Phoenix, Arizona. It provides retail or/and wholesale electric service through its subsidiary Arizona Public Service.