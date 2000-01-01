Pioneer Credit Ltd (ASX:PNC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PNC
- Market CapAUD155.960m
- SymbolASX:PNC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PNC0
Company Profile
Pioneer Credit Ltd is a financial services provider engaged in acquiring and servicing unsecured retail debt portfolios, the sale of non-core portfolios, brokering and introducing credit products.