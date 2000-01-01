Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PES

  • Market Cap$12.590m
  • SymbolNYSE:PES
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7236641087

Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp provides drilling services and production services to a group of independent and large oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout much of the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the USA and Colombia.

Latest PES news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .