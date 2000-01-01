Company Profile

Pioneering Technology Corp is a Canadian based company. The company is focused on designing, engineering and producing technology that protects people and their property from cooking fires. It operates in one business segment being the development, manufacture, and sale of products intended to save energy and offer consumer convenience and safety. It offers products that provide effective cooking fire prevention solutions for both the residential and commercial market. Its product portfolio includes Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder, and Safe-T-sensor. Its geographical coverage includes Canada & United States whereas it generates the majority of the revenue from the United States.Pioneering Technology Corp is an energy smart product company. The company is engaged in developing thermo-based technology solutions for opportunities that exist to improve the energy efficiency and safety of some of the common household products.