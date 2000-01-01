Company Profile

PipeHawk PLC is a UK-based company which is engaged in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment; the provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments. The company operates through three reportable segments namely Adien division which provides utility detection and mapping services; Technology division which is engaged in development, assembly and sale of GPR equipment; QM Systems which provides automated assembly systems for the manufacturing, food and pharmaceutical sectors as well as provision of inspection systems for the automotive, aerospace rail and pharmaceutical sectors, and TED provides rail trackside solutions. Most of the company's revenue comes from the UK.