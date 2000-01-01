Piper Sandler Cos Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PIPR)
Piper Sandler Cos is an investment banking company. Investment banking services include financial advisory services, management of and participation in underwritings and public finance activities. It generates maximum revenue from the Advisory services followed by Equity financing. The company focus on the following sectors: healthcare; energy; consumer; diversified industrials and services; business services; technology; financial services; and agriculture, clean technologies, and renewables, primarily focusing on middle-market clients.Piper Jaffray Cos is an investment bank and asset management firm, serving the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the U.S. and internationally.