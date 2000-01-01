Pipestone Energy Corp (TSE:PIPE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PIPE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PIPE
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:PIPE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA7241121077
Company Profile
Pipestone Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is focused on developing rich assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta.