Pirelli & C SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:PIRC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PIRC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PIRC
- Market Cap€5.262bn
- SymbolMTA:PIRC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINIT0005278236
Company Profile
Pirelli & C SpA designs develop, manufactures and markets tires - for motor vehicles, industrial vehicles, and motorcycles. The company operates through Prestige, New premium, Specialties and Super Specialties, and Premium Motorcycle.