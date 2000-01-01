Pires Investments (LSE:PIRI)

UK company
Market Info - PIRI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PIRI

  • Market Cap£1.300m
  • SymbolLSE:PIRI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD07SH45

Company Profile

Pires Investments PLC is an investment company engaged in seeking, investigating and making of investments. It follows a strategy of investing principally, but not exclusively, in the resources and energy sectors.

