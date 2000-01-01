Pistol Bay Mining Inc (TSX:PST)
- Market CapCAD1.530m
- SymbolTSX:PST
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA72433U3073
Pistol Bay Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Saskatchewan and Ontario. Its assets include the Athabasca Basin (Uranium) and Confederation Lake (Zinc, Copper).