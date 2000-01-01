Pistol Bay Mining Inc (TSX:PST)

North American company
Market Info - PST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PST

  • Market CapCAD1.530m
  • SymbolTSX:PST
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA72433U3073

Company Profile

Pistol Bay Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Saskatchewan and Ontario. Its assets include the Athabasca Basin (Uranium) and Confederation Lake (Zinc, Copper).

Latest PST news

