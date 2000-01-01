Company Profile

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company that offers e-commerce solutions to its clients. The company provides various products and services such as domestic delivery, return and fulfillment, cross-border shipping solutions, sorting services for large volumes of postal mails, technological solutions to enable digital mailing, shipping, and other services. The company operates through three business segments: global e-commerce, presort services, and SendTech Solutions. The company generates roughly half of its revenue through the SendTech Solutions segment, and most of its revenue is earned in the United States.Pitney Bowes Inc is a technology company that offers products and solutions to assist consumers in marketing to their customers. Its products include customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions.