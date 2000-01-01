Company Profile

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company that offers products to assist consumers in marketing to their customers. These products consist of customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions. The company operates through three segments including small and medium business solutions, enterprise business solutions, and digital commerce solutions. The segment generating the largest revenue is small and medium business solutions. The company is primarily located in the United States but also operates overseas.