Market Info - PTD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PTD

  • Market Cap£10.070m
  • SymbolLSE:PTD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BHB1XR83

Company Profile

Pittards PLC is a leather and leather products manufacturer. The company designs, produces and procures advanced leather for sale to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors and sports equipment.

