Pivotal Systems Corp Chess Depository Interest (ASX:PVS)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PVS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PVS
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PVS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINAU0000013468
Company Profile
Pivotal Systems Corp provides the gas flow monitoring and control technology platform for the global semiconductor industry. Its products include a gas flow controller, gas flow monitor, and sensor X. The company has a new gas flow controller GFC-H-5L, GFC-H-20L, and GFC-H -50L. Its products offer real-time monitoring and control of the parameters difficult to control in wafer processing, including gas flow and chamber condition. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Asia region.