Pivotal Systems Corp Chess Depository Interest (ASX:PVS)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PVS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PVS

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:PVS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000013468

Company Profile

Pivotal Systems Corp provides the gas flow monitoring and control technology platform for the global semiconductor industry. Its products include a gas flow controller, gas flow monitor, and sensor X. The company has a new gas flow controller GFC-H-5L, GFC-H-20L, and GFC-H -50L. Its products offer real-time monitoring and control of the parameters difficult to control in wafer processing, including gas flow and chamber condition. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Asia region.

Latest PVS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .