Company Profile

Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business & Education (projector).Pixelworks Inc manufactures and sells semiconductor products primarily in Japan. The company’s technology provides key essentials for the development of display features in electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets.