Pixium Vision SA (EURONEXT:PIX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PIX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PIX
- Market Cap€19.140m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PIX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINFR0011950641
Company Profile
Pixium Vision SA is engaged in sensory neuromodulation. The Company develops devices intended for blind patients whose optic nerve remained functional.