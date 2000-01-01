Pizu Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8053)

APAC company
Market Info - 8053

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8053

  • Market CapHKD1.423bn
  • SymbolSEHK:8053
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7112V1041

Company Profile

Pizu Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in trading of non-ferrous metals and minerals. It is also engaged in the manufacturing and sale of explosives and provision of blasting operations. Pizu mainly trades in copper cathodes and zinc.

Latest 8053 news

