Pizu Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8053)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8053
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8053
- Market CapHKD1.423bn
- SymbolSEHK:8053
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINKYG7112V1041
Company Profile
Pizu Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in trading of non-ferrous metals and minerals. It is also engaged in the manufacturing and sale of explosives and provision of blasting operations. Pizu mainly trades in copper cathodes and zinc.