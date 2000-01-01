PJSC MegaFon GDR (LSE:MFON)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MFON

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MFON

  • Market Cap$5.268bn
  • SymbolLSE:MFON
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS58517T2096

Company Profile

PJSC MegaFon is a telecommunications company providing fixed-line, mobile business, and hardware operations. The company offers voice, data, Internet, and business solutions products for customers in the Russian Federation.

Latest MFON news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MFON Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .