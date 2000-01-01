PJSC TransContainer GDR (LSE:TRCN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRCN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRCN

  • Market Cap$1.833bn
  • SymbolLSE:TRCN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8935561006

Company Profile

PJSC TransContainer is engaged in arrangement of rail-based container shipping and other logistics services including terminal services, freight forwarding and intermodal delivery using rolling stock and containers.

Latest TRCN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

TRCN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .