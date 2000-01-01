PJSC TransContainer GDR (LSE:TRCN)
- Market Cap$1.833bn
- SymbolLSE:TRCN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS8935561006
Company Profile
PJSC TransContainer is engaged in arrangement of rail-based container shipping and other logistics services including terminal services, freight forwarding and intermodal delivery using rolling stock and containers.